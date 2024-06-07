NBA Finals LIVE UPDATES: Boston vs. Dallas, Game 1

(UPDATED 10:22 a.m., June 7) Here are the latest updates of Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Dallas Mavericks and the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden in Boston.

NBA Finals Game 1: Third quarter, Boston withstands Dallas rally, still up, 86-66

The Dallas Mavericks are starting the second half strong, chipping on the Boston lead to trail 52-68 with 7:43 left.

The Mavs have outscored the Celtics so far, 10-5.

The Mavericks have trimmed the Celtics lead down to 8, 64-72, in the final minutes of the third.

Luka Doncic has 27 so far for Dallas. Kristaps Porziņģis, meanwhile, has 20 for Boston.

Boston, though, finished the quarter strong, chalking up a 14-0 run at one point, to keep an 86-66 lead going into the final quarter of Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

NBA Finals Game 1: Boston leads, 63-42, after first half

The Boston Celtics have erected a 48-25 lead against Dallas with 6:29 left in the second quarter of Game 1 of the NBA Finals 2024.

The Celtics’ biggest lead so far was at 29 points, 58-29, late in the second.

Boston ended the first half on top against Dallas, 63-42, banking on a key stat from beyond the arc, where the Celtics were 11 of 26.

Dallas only made three out of 13 attempts from the three-point area.

NBA Finals Game 1: First quarter, Boston up, 37-20

The Boston Celtics are up against the Dallas Mavericks, 28-18, with 2:20 left in the first quarter of Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals.

The Celtics held on to the lead to end the first on top, 37-20.

NBA Finals Game 1 pregame

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have been central to the success of a Celtics team that has reached the NBA Finals for the second time in three seasons.

2024 NBA Finals schedule (Philippine time)

Kyrie Irving returning to Boston. Luka Doncic’s first trip to the title round. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, getting another chance at a ring. Kristaps Porzingis facing his former team, too.

Pick a storyline. There are many in these NBA Finals.

The matchup is now set: It’ll be Boston against Dallas for the Larry O’Brien Trophy, a series that starts on the Celtics’ home floor on June 6 — meaning everyone will be sitting around and waiting for about a week, a byproduct of the Celtics and Mavericks making short work of their respective conference finals.

