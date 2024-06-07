Pagasa-Mactan: Generally fair weather in Cebu in next 5 days

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The weather in Cebu will generally be fair in the coming days, according to the local weather bureau based in Mactan, Cebu.

Engineer Al Quiblat, the chief of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) in Mactan, said residents could anticipate generally fair weather conditions characterized by partly cloudy to cloudy skies.

These conditions may occasionally lead to isolated rain showers, primarily attributed to Thunderstorm activity.

Temperature-wise, he said residents should prepare for a range between 26 to 34 degrees Celsius, which would indicate warm to hot weather throughout the forecast period. However, despite the warm weather, relief may be found in the form of light to moderate winds blowing from the south to southwest direction.

While the forecast suggests overall stability in weather conditions, Quiblat addressed the potential for tropical cyclone activity within the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) during the next five days.

He said that the likelihood of a tropical cyclone forming would remain low to moderate and provided some reassurance to residents amid ongoing weather concerns.

In light of this forecast, residents are advised to remain vigilant and stay updated on any weather advisories issued by Pagasa-Mactan. While the outlook appears generally favorable, isolated rain showers and potential changes in wind patterns indicate the importance of preparedness and caution.

Pagasa-Mactan continues to monitor weather developments closely, ensuring timely updates and advisories to safeguard the welfare and safety of the community.

Meanwhile, Pagasa has officially declared the conclusion of the El Niño phenomenon.

The Pagasa El Niño Southern Oscillation Alert and Warning System (ENSO) was also lowered to inactive (ENSO-neutral), while the La Niña watch remains in effect.

The El Niño phenomenon, according to Pagasa, is a “large-scale oceanographic/meteorological phenomenon that develops in the Pacific Ocean and is associated with extreme climatic variability” such as devastating rains, winds, and drought.

“DOST [Department of Science and Technology]-Pagasa announces the end of El Niño, as the conditions in the tropical Pacific have returned to El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO)-neutral levels. Moreover, a transition from ENSO-neutral to La Niña remains likely (about 69% chance) by July-August-September 2024 season,” Pagasa said in a statement.

