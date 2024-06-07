Filipino Homes flies to Japan, other countries to board more Global Partners

The largest comprehensive real estate solution portal in the Philippines, Filipino Homes, crosses borders for simultaneous exposition across the world to expose the Philippines’ real estate opportunities to OFWs wanting to invest their money in owning properties from their homeland.

A lot of OFWs save so much in Japan, Dubai, and Canada, and the only way to capture this market is through exposure. Since we have the responsibility to help the OFWs, we created a fund to expose our organization. It’s more on exposing the Philippine real estate opportunities to our kababayans and instead of having them go back to the Philippines, we go to them. Anthony Leuterio

Filipino Homes President and Founder



This initiative by Filipino Homes aims to expand its connections and seek out more Global Partners while hunting for Filipinos with broad networks and eagerness to join the organization in pursuit of worldwide expansion within the entire month of June 2024.

“A lot of OFWs save so much in Japan, Dubai, and Canada, and the only way to capture this market is through exposure. Since we have the responsibility to help the OFWs, we created a fund to expose our organization. It’s more on exposing the Philippine real estate opportunities to our kababayans and instead of having them go back to the Philippines, we go to them,” cites Filipino Homes President and Founder Anthony Leuterio.

Leuterio also added that they want to connect with Filipinos so they can benefit from the great property deals in their home country while working overseas, rather than waiting for their return to the Philippines.

In the quest to uphold sustainable real estate, Filipino Homes opts to erect public booths and attend Global Partner meetings in Japan, Dubai, Australia, and Canada for various reasons: to meet OFWs who are already their customers, to introduce the organization and build brand confidence for those browsing and unfamiliar with their services, and to give our kababayans the chance to be the first to call dibs on property opportunities in the Philippines.

Filipino Homes’ international exposures



As a versatile and all-encompassing real estate service provider, Filipino Homes is poised to make a significant presence at major events: the Philippine Expo Tokyo 2024 in Ueno Park, Tokyo, Japan, from June 7 to 9; the Philippine Independence Day 2024 Dubai held at the fine confines of Zabeel Hall, Dubai World Trade Center on June 7; the Mabuhay Celebration Canada at the Centennial Square, Victoria, Canada, on June 8, 2024; and the month-long Global Partners Australia at Sydney and New Castle, Australia.

These exposures provide an excellent opportunity for Filipino Homes to engage with the Filipino expatriate community in Japan, Dubai, Canada, and Australia, highlight the range of property options available in the Philippines that cater to their needs and preferences, and showcase their expertise, services, and offerings to diverse audiences. It also emanates a shared celebration of Filipino culture and heritage and allows the organization to network with international investors, explore potential collaborations to further enhance its services, and tap into OFWs seeking assistance in property transactions.

Filipino Homes continues to expand in presence and network through various efforts with the simple intent of serving Filipinos across the world. Here are more exposition activities that Filipino Homes will be joining within the month of June for OFWs interested in investing in their home country.

Don’t miss out on the incredible opportunity to connect, explore opportunities, and invest with Filipino Homes.

For queries and further information, email [email protected] or send a message to their official Facebook page.

ADVERTORIAL

RELATED STORIES:

‘Real estate will definitely bounce back rapidly,’ says Filipino Homes’ Founder