Warships from China spotted off Zamboanga City, military mum about it

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Zamboanga del Sur — The military has not reacted and has remained silent on the passing on Thursday of three warships from China.

Chinese warhips were intercepted by the Philippine Navy between the seas off Pilas Island and at the back of Santa Cruz Island, and the Navy engaged them in a radio challenge. This happened in the afternoon of June 6.

Among the spotted ships was the Duludao-class dispatch ship “Dong-Jiao 93” of the Chinese Peoples’ Liberation Army Navy East Sea Fleet. It was escorted by a Type 071 amphibious transport ship “Jinggang Shan” with pennant number 999, and another similar one.

The Inquirer sent a message to Lieutenant General William Gonzales, chief of the Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom), and Major Orlando Ayllon, head of its public affairs, but they remained silent about the reports as of Thursday.

Lieutenant Commander Chester Cabaltera, operations officer of Westmincom’s Naval Forces, said their unit spotted the Chinese vessels and immediately reported the incident to the Western Mindanao Command’s public affairs office.

“We already coordinated with Western Mindanao Command’s PIO regarding this. The PLA Navy ships were transiting our area, observing their right to innocent passage, and they responded to our units through radio communication. But we are not authorized to release details, only Westmincom,” Cabaltera explained.

On Friday morning, Ayllon called the Inquirer to explain that two Chinese ships were only passing through the Basilan Strait. “They did not violate any law, they have the right to a safe passage from East Timor to China,” Ayllon said.

Basilan Strait is the “usual [route] of international [vessels]. What is important is that they did not loiter and conduct military training or military action yesterday,” Ayilon added.

He said the two Chinese vessels were categorized as training ships and simply passing from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m., “Mabilis lang sila dumaan and our Navy guided them out.” (They passed through fast and our Navy guided them)

A video footage obtained by one of the Navy personnel showed that three Chinese vessels were passing through the waters off Zamboanga. Santa Cruz Islands, with the mountains of this city, were visible from the background of the Chinese vessels.

Through radio challenges, the Philippine Navy personnel demanded from the Chinese vessels crew to explain their presence in the area.

