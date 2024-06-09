ECBL Generals, Lions share lead in BBC team standings

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The ECBL Generals and the Lions remained unbeaten in the ongoing Badboyz Basketball Club (BBC) Season 15 tournament.

Both teams beat their respective foes on Saturday evening, June 8, during their game held at the Alta Vista Golf and Country Club gymnasium.

The ECBL Generals and the Lions also share the top spot of the team standings with their 2-0 (win-loss) record.

During their game, the ECBL Generals annihilated the GBL Eagles, 94-68. Four of the ECBL Generals’ players headed by Kennith Empinado finished in double figures in their lopsided win.

Empinado scored 23 points with six rebounds, three assists, two steals, and two blocks. Lemuel Cabingatan had 21 points, five boards, five dimes, and four steals.

Also, Kenjie Barameda added 19 points, eight assists, and three steals, and Mark Tumulak chipped in 12 points to balance ECBL Generals’ attacking.

Nestor Babao finished with 16 points, while Joey Ejas tallied 12 points as the GBL Eagles’ dropped to a 0-2 record.

Meanwhile, Matt Ravina erupted for 19 points, five boards, four assists, and five steals to lead the Lions in outlasting the Wolves, 74-73, during their game in the Badboyz Basketball Club Season 15.

Hammer Daclan aided Ravina with his double-double game of 12 points, 12 boards, six assists, seven steals, and two blocks.

Their teammates John Rodrigo and Damiethan Otero scored 16 and 10 points, respectively.

The Wolves’ James Harold Truz spoiled his double-double game of 22 points and 13 rebounds, so as Kirby Navarro’s 16 points and Bit Salvador’s 13 as their team also suffered their second straight defeat without a win.

Lastly, the Panthers trounced the Stallions, 97-71, behind Julianio Yusingco’s double-double game of 19 points, 19 boards, five assists, three blocks, and two steals.

The Stallions’ Rob Llenes scored 21 points in their defeat.

Both teams now have a 1-1 (win-loss) record after their game.

