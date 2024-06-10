6-foot python rescued in Talisay City

By: Paul Lauro June 10,2024 - 09:13 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A python shocked motorists joining the morning rush hour in Talisay City, southern Cebu on Monday, June 10.

Traffic enforcers rescued a six-foot reticulated python hiding under a parked truck along Uldog Street near the Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR).

According to initial reports from the City of Talisay Traffic Operations Development Authority (CT-Toda), motorists plying the CSCR-bound lane of Uldog Street spotted a huge snake crossing the road past 6 a.m. on Monday.

When enforcers went to the area where the reptile was seen, they found it curled and hidden underneath a Bongo Truck parked beside the road.

Residents also helped in rescuing the python which was then eventually turned over to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR). /clorenciana

