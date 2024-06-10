6-foot python rescued in Talisay City
CEBU CITY, Philippines – A python shocked motorists joining the morning rush hour in Talisay City, southern Cebu on Monday, June 10.
READ MORE: Python swallows woman whole in Indonesia
Traffic enforcers rescued a six-foot reticulated python hiding under a parked truck along Uldog Street near the Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR).
According to initial reports from the City of Talisay Traffic Operations Development Authority (CT-Toda), motorists plying the CSCR-bound lane of Uldog Street spotted a huge snake crossing the road past 6 a.m. on Monday.
When enforcers went to the area where the reptile was seen, they found it curled and hidden underneath a Bongo Truck parked beside the road.
Residents also helped in rescuing the python which was then eventually turned over to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR). /clorenciana
RELATED STORIES
Understanding king cobras: Why we should not kill them
King cobra sightings in Cebu City: Residents call for snakebite treatment in barangays
Missing Indonesian woman found inside belly of python
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.