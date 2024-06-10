Bogo stabbing: Man kills younger brother while making charcoal

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu- A 43-year-old man died after he was stabbed by his older brother using a “bolo” in Purok Thailand, Barangay Libertad in Bogo City on Sunday afternoon, June 9, 2024, at around 3:00 p.m.

The victim of the Bogo stabbing was identified as Nestor Sayson Limpag, 43 years old, a construction worker and a resident of Purok Texas of the said barangay.

Meanwhile, his older brother was identified as Benjie Sayson Limpag, 46 years old, also a construction worker and a resident of the said place.

Based on the investigation of the Bogo Police Station, the two were making charcoal last Sunday.

Suddenly, the two had an altercation that resulted to their fight.

During their fight, the older brother suddenly pulled out his bolo and stabbed the victim in the left sternal area of his body.

The victim of the Bogo stabbing was rushed to the Cebu Provincial Hospital in Bogo City but was declared dead by the attending physician.

The suspect was immediately arrested by the responding police and was currently placed under the custody of the Bogo Police Station.

The police are now preparing appropriated charges to be filed against the suspect in the Bogo stabbing.

