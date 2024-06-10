LIST: Palarong Pambansa 2024 venues in Cebu

By: Kurt Romariz June 10,2024 - 10:20 AM

Cebu is on track to host thd Palarong Pambansa 2024 from July 6 to 17, 2024.

Despite all the political, budgetary, and other issues that plagued the city’s preparations, Cebu is ready to welcome the national sports competition next month.

With 22 main sports and 4 special games, the city came prepared to house the athletes and set the venues for the event.

READ MORE:

Palarong Pambansa 2024 budget likely to be slashed – Garcia

An appeal to DepEd: Make Palarong Pambansa more inclusive

Whether you’re an athlete or a sports fan eager to catch the action, here are the venues for all sports at Palarong Pambansa 2024 in Cebu.

List of venues for the Main Sports:

ARCHERY (Secondary Boys, Secondary Girls)

South Road Properties (SP) Grounds

ARNIS (Elementary and Secondary)

Mandaue Sports Complex

ATHLETICS (Elementary and Secondary)

Cebu City Sports Center

BADMINTON (Elementary and Secondary)

MetroSports Center

BASEBALL (Elementary and Secondary)

Filinvest City di Mare

BASKETBALL

Elementary Boys 5×5: Hoops Dome, Lapu-Lapu City

Secondary Boys 5×5: University of San Carlos -Main

Secondary Girls 5×5: University of San Carlos- North

Basketball 3×3: Cebu Eastern College Gym

BILLIARDS (Secondary Boys & Girls)

Il Corso Mall of Cebu

BOXING (Secondary Boys)

Cebu Coliseum

CHESS (Elementary and Secondary)

University of the Philippines-Lahug

DANCESPORT (Elementary and Secondary)

GMALL of Cebu

FOOTBALL

Elementary Boys: Don Bosco Technical College and Sacred Heart School – Ateneo

Secondary Boys: Cebu City Sports Center, Dynamic Herb – SRP, and University of San Carlos -Talamban

FUTSAL (Secondary Girls)

Sacred Heart School – Ateneo

GYMNASTICS

Aerobic Gymnastic: University of the Visayas – Main

Artistic Men & Women Gymnastic: Cebu Institute of Technology-University

Rhythmic Gymnastic: University of Southern Philippines Foundation

PENCAK SILAT (Secondary Boys & Girls)

University of Cebu (UC) METG

SEPAK TAKRAW (Elementary Boys & Secondary Boys/Girls)

Sacred Heart School -Ateneo

SOFTBALL (Elementary and Secondary Girls)

SM Seaside (Lot 11)

TABLE TENNIS (Elementary and Secondary)

Cebu Technological University -Main

TAEKWONDO (Elementary and Secondary)

SM Seaside Cebu

TENNIS

Elementary Girls: Alta Vista Tennis Club – Pardo

Secondary Boys: Citigreen Tennis Resort

Elementary Boys: Villa Aurora Tennis Club

Secondary Girls: Asmara Tennis Club

VOLLEYBALL (Elementary and Secondary)

University of San Jose Recoletos -Basak

WRESTLING (Secondary Boys and Girls)

SM Seaside Cebu

WUSHU (Secondary Boys and Girls)

University of Cebu (UC) METC

List of the venues for the Special Games:

ATHLETICS

Cebu City Sports Center

BOCCE

Bright Academy

GOALBALL

Bright Academy

SWIMMING

Cebu City Sports Center

/clorenciana

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP