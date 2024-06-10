LIST: Palarong Pambansa 2024 venues in Cebu
Cebu is on track to host thd Palarong Pambansa 2024 from July 6 to 17, 2024.
Despite all the political, budgetary, and other issues that plagued the city’s preparations, Cebu is ready to welcome the national sports competition next month.
With 22 main sports and 4 special games, the city came prepared to house the athletes and set the venues for the event.
Whether you’re an athlete or a sports fan eager to catch the action, here are the venues for all sports at Palarong Pambansa 2024 in Cebu.
List of venues for the Main Sports:
ARCHERY (Secondary Boys, Secondary Girls)
South Road Properties (SP) Grounds
ARNIS (Elementary and Secondary)
Mandaue Sports Complex
ATHLETICS (Elementary and Secondary)
Cebu City Sports Center
BADMINTON (Elementary and Secondary)
MetroSports Center
BASEBALL (Elementary and Secondary)
Filinvest City di Mare
BASKETBALL
Elementary Boys 5×5: Hoops Dome, Lapu-Lapu City
Secondary Boys 5×5: University of San Carlos -Main
Secondary Girls 5×5: University of San Carlos- North
Basketball 3×3: Cebu Eastern College Gym
BILLIARDS (Secondary Boys & Girls)
Il Corso Mall of Cebu
BOXING (Secondary Boys)
Cebu Coliseum
CHESS (Elementary and Secondary)
University of the Philippines-Lahug
DANCESPORT (Elementary and Secondary)
GMALL of Cebu
FOOTBALL
Elementary Boys: Don Bosco Technical College and Sacred Heart School – Ateneo
Secondary Boys: Cebu City Sports Center, Dynamic Herb – SRP, and University of San Carlos -Talamban
FUTSAL (Secondary Girls)
Sacred Heart School – Ateneo
GYMNASTICS
Aerobic Gymnastic: University of the Visayas – Main
Artistic Men & Women Gymnastic: Cebu Institute of Technology-University
Rhythmic Gymnastic: University of Southern Philippines Foundation
PENCAK SILAT (Secondary Boys & Girls)
University of Cebu (UC) METG
SEPAK TAKRAW (Elementary Boys & Secondary Boys/Girls)
Sacred Heart School -Ateneo
SOFTBALL (Elementary and Secondary Girls)
SM Seaside (Lot 11)
TABLE TENNIS (Elementary and Secondary)
Cebu Technological University -Main
TAEKWONDO (Elementary and Secondary)
SM Seaside Cebu
TENNIS
Elementary Girls: Alta Vista Tennis Club – Pardo
Secondary Boys: Citigreen Tennis Resort
Elementary Boys: Villa Aurora Tennis Club
Secondary Girls: Asmara Tennis Club
VOLLEYBALL (Elementary and Secondary)
University of San Jose Recoletos -Basak
WRESTLING (Secondary Boys and Girls)
SM Seaside Cebu
WUSHU (Secondary Boys and Girls)
University of Cebu (UC) METC
List of the venues for the Special Games:
ATHLETICS
Cebu City Sports Center
BOCCE
Bright Academy
GOALBALL
Bright Academy
SWIMMING
Cebu City Sports Center
/clorenciana
