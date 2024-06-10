Marcos orders ‘Bagong Pilipinas’ hymn, pledge during flag rites in gov’t, public schools

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered government offices and public schools to include the singing of the “Bagong Pilipinas” (“New Philippines”) hymn and the reciting of the pledge during their flag ceremonies. This is intended to promote the principles of the Bagong Pilipinas governance and leadership among state employees.

On June 4, Marcos issued Memorandum Circular No. 52, directing all national government agencies, GOCCs (government-owned and -controlled corporations), and educational institutions, including state universities and colleges (SUCs), to integrate the hymn and pledge into their weekly flag ceremonies. Local government units (LGUs) are also encouraged to do the same, in accordance with existing laws and regulations.

The circular, signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, takes effect “immediately” and contains a copy of the said hymn and pledge.

“For this purpose, the heads of all national government agencies and instrumentalities shall ensure that the Bagong Pilipinas hymn and pledge, which are annexed to this circular, are properly disseminated within their respective institutions and offices,” Bersamin said.

The Presidential Communications Office was asked to implement effective measures to communicate and disseminate the Bagong Pilipinas hymn and pledge to all government agencies and the public.

In his directive, Marcos invoked Republic Act No. 8491, or the Flag and Heraldic Code of the Philippines, which required all government agencies and LGUs to conduct flag-raising rites on Mondays and flag-lowering on Fridays.

The law authorizes the Office of the President to issue rules and guidelines for the proper conduct of the flag ceremonies, the President said.

He also cited his MC 24, which launched his administration’s Bagong Pilipinas brand of governance and leadership and directed all agencies and instrumentalities, GOCCs and SUCs “to be guided by the Bagong Pilipinas principles.”

“Bagong Pilipinas is characterized by principled, accountable and dependable government, reinforced by unified institutions of society [and] envisioned to empower Filipinos to support and participate in all government efforts in an all-inclusive plan towards deep and fundamental social and economic transformation in all sectors of society and government,” the President said.

Echoes of ‘New Society’

In Congress, Sen JV Ejercito said Malacañang’s order does not seem to be “a very good idea.”

“Lupang Hinirang, Panatang Makabayan and Panunumpa sa Watawat are more than enough to instill nationalism and love for country,” he pointed out.

“Adding a hymn and another pledge will already be too much,” he added.

House Deputy Minority Leader France Castro on Sunday urged the President to rescind the directive, calling it “self-serving and [a] martial law remnant.”

Castro, the ACT Teachers party list representative, claimed that Mr Marcos’ MC 52 was an attempt at indoctrinating government workers and the youth on the “Bagong Lipunan” (“New Society”) branding and revisionism of history. “Bagong Lipunan” was the predominant theme of the President’s father and namesake during the martial law regime in the 1970s.

Castro cautioned that the directive could be an attempt at indoctrinating government personnel and young Filipinos on the Marcos administration’s Bagong Pilipinas branding, “reminiscent of the martial law period’s ‘Bagong Lipunan’ propaganda.”

She pointed out in Filipino: “Instead of coming up with these gimmicks, the Marcos administration should be taking this time to think of solutions that would address the citizens’ problems of low workers’ pay and the high cost of goods. They should be helping the drivers and operators who would lose their livelihood and create quality regular jobs in the country.” —with reports from Tina G. Santos and Jeannette I. Andrade

