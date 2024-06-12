Kasal ni Jodi ug Pampi na-annul na, pwerteng lipaya ni Iwa Moto

Sobra ang kalipay nga gibati sa kanhi Kapuso actress nga si Iwa Moto sa pagpawalang bisa sa korte sa kasal sa kanhi managtiayon nga sila si Jodi Sta. Maria ug si Pampi Lacson.

Usa si Iwa nga nipadayag og suporta ngadto ni Jodi human ma-grant sa korte ang annulment sa kasal sa Kapamilya star sa iyang kanhi bana nga si Pampi, nga anak sa kanhi senador nga si Panfilo Lacson.

Sa kadtong mga tawo nga di pa gyod kaayo aware niini, si Pampi ang partner karon ni Iwa ug in fairness, bisan pa sa ilang sitwasyon, nahimo pa niyang mag-BFF sa kanhi aktres nga si Jodi.

Basin Bet Pod Ni Nimo:

Iwa tuwang-tuwa nang ma-annul ang kasal nina Jodi at Pampi: Let’s celebrate

Anak ni Jodi bina-bash ng netizens; niloko nga ba ang dyowa?

Iwa Moto naka-recover agad matapos ibandera ang hugot sa buhay

Okay pod ang co-parenting nila ni Jodi ug ni Pampi para sa ilang anak nga si Thirdy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bandera (@banderaphl)

Niadtong niaging, Hunyo 9, malipayon nga gipaambit ni Jodi sa Iyang Instagram nga finally, kay annulled na ang kasal nila ni Pampi. Mao ni ang kabahin sa IG post ni Jodi.

“Finally after 13 years of waiting, my petition for nullity of marriage has been granted by the Supreme Court.

“It was indeed a test of faith and trust — FAITH in God’s promises and TRUST in God’s timing.

“The time I spent in His waiting room was never easy nor was it comfortable. It was frustrating, discouraging, and even heartbreaking. I cried, prayed, questioned and complained. I made ‘tampo,’ asked for forgiveness, prayed some more. I wanted to give up but He never let go of me.

Basin Bet Pod Ni Nimo:

Jodi Sta. Maria, Thirdy Lacson magkaklase sa culinary school

Iwa Moto beast mode sa babaeng nang-aasar kay Pampi Lacson: Wag ka nang papakita sa akin, wag ka na ring tatawag sa BF ko!

“Looking back it was His grace that sustained and carried me. He had a purpose for the waiting. And that was made clear to me by the Lord.

“I know some of you might be in His waiting room. May I encourage you with this? ‘When the time is right, I, the Lord, will make it happen. – Isaiah 60:22.’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iwa Moto (@iam_iwa)

“God is never in a hurry. He is never too late. Never too early. Believe He is able to do something about your situation. Trust He has a plan for you and that plan is even better than the one you have for yourself.

“And when God finally calls you out of the waiting room, don’t forget to thank Him and give Him all the glory.

“Before I end this already lengthy post, please allow me to thank the people who were with me on this journey. My prayer warriors you guys know who you are – salamat for standing with me in prayer.

“And to my lawyer and friend, @conniejaquino of Calleja Law Office for the guidance, patience, and friendship. Thank you for never giving up on my case.

“Now I can finally say…CASE CLOSED.”

Usa sa mabasahan nga komento sa post ni Jodi kay ang mensahe ngadto sa iyaha ni Iwa, “Let’s celebrate (smiling face with three hearts emojis). love you amor!”

Nga gitubag pod ni Jodi nga, “@iam_iwa we should! pagbalik nyo.”

Ubay ubay pod nga mga celebrity ang nalipay sa resulta sa annulment case nila ni Jodi ug ni Pampi.

Comment ni Iza Calzado, “God’s timing is truly perfect! Love you!!! (heart emoji).”

Nga gitubag pod ni Jodi nga, “@missizacalzado perfect indeed! love you my love (heart emoji).”

Ang mensahe pod ni Shaina Magdayao, “In HIS perfect time, my friend. Love you.”

Ang tubag ni Jodi sa iyaha kay, “@shaina_magdayao love you friend!!”

Ito naman ang komento ni Bianca Lapus sa post ni Jodi, “Congratulations [heart emoji] mine took 4 long years but God truly knows when to give it, I still cry sometimes just thinking about that journey, all the pain and all the love I felt at the same time. Freedom, Peace and respect for each other to be able to co parent has been one of biggest blessings I’m grateful for. So happy for you.”

“@biancalapus Thank you Ate,” matud pa ni Jodi sa iyang higala.

Nagminyo sila si Jodi ug si Pampi niadtong 2005. Sa maong tuig gipanganak pod sa aktres ang ilang anak nga si Thirdy. Sa 2011, nadayon gyod ang maong managtiayon nga nagkabuwag.