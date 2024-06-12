Report ‘choosy’ drivers — LTFRB-7 tells passengers



CEBU CITY, Philippines — Passengers must not be afraid to report choosy drivers who would ask them to disembark from a PUJ because of their weight.

This was the advice of an agency, following the viral issue about a jeepney driver who allegedly body-shamed a passenger and asked the latter to disembark from his unit because of her weight.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7) has advised passengers in the region to report “choosy” drivers to their office and to the Land Transportation Office (LTO-7).

“Mas maayo ana duha (LTO AND LTFRB) dunganon. Moreklamo siya didto sa LTO ug dinhi sa amoa,” said LTFRB-7 Director Eduardo Montealto Jr.

Montealto said that the passenger must report to the LTO and LTFRB the photo of the vehicle’s plate number, area, and date of the incident.

He said that this would allow the LTO to identify who the choosy driver was, and for the LTFRB to know the franchise of the said vehicle.

“Ang pinakamaayo gyud ang LTO kay pwede man pud na sila mo sanction gihapon og operator then ipasa nila dinhi sa amoa. Pag mapasa nila dinhi sa amoa, ishow-cause napud namo ang operator,” Montealto said.

Moreover, he added that his major concern is the lack of discipline and courtesy of the drivers not the operators. He said that the drivers must maintain professionalism.

A show cause order has been issued by the LTFRB against the choosy driver who allegedly body-shamed a passenger in Parañaque City on June 7.

The driver of the vehicle with plate number NWJ 221, registered under Flora Magtibay and Romeo Guerroro of Double A Transport Corporation, was summoned to appear for a hearing at the LTFRB office on June 14 at 2:30 p.m.

In a viral TikTok video posted on June 8, complainant Joy Gutierrez claimed that the choosy driver of the jeepney shouted at her, asking her to get out of the vehicle.

In the caption, Gutierez said that she was asked to leave the jeepney because of her weight. | with reports from Luisa Cabato, Inquirer.Net

