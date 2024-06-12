126th Independence Day: Cebu City highlights Filipino identity

CEBU CITY, Philippines – “We must never forget our identity as Filipinos.”

Acting Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia highlighted this message during his speech at the 126th Independence Day celebration at Plaza Sugbo on Wednesday, June 12.

He spoke before a diverse audience of guests, diplomats, and war veterans and emphasized the importance of remembering the nation’s heritage.

“We should not forget our identity as Filipinos and the sacrifices our forefathers made,” Garcia said.

Flags were flying everywhere the venue, and the stage was beautifully decorated with flag motifs. The celebration began with a morning Mass at 6:30 a.m., followed by the raising of the flag and a wreath-laying ceremony. It was followed by a short program where Acting Mayor Garcia delivered his message.

The acting mayor reflected on the courage and determination of those who fought for our country’s independence because that way it would ensure that their contributions will never be forgotten.

“We should not forget our identity as Filipinos and the sacrifices our forefathers made. However, it is also important to extend our arms to our neighbors. We need everyone’s help to ensure the coexistence of nations,” he said.

Garcia reiterated his commitment to a diplomatic policy centered on cooperation and coordination. He believes that this approach can achieve significant progress for Cebu City, particularly in its development and growth.

“With a directive policy of diplomacy that focuses on cooperation, together with all Local Government Units (LGUs), we can achieve progress and development for our city,” he said.

Moreover, Garcia expressed satisfaction with the overall outcome of the program, particularly the designs and preparations, despite reducing the budget from the proposed P11 million to only P3 million.

Garcia noted that the reduced budget cut did not negatively affect the preparations, as the event was still well-celebrated.

“In fact, it was very well celebrated, and the importance and significance of the event were highlighted throughout the day. We saved money, and every penny or centavo spent was very efficient and effective,” Garcia added.

In 2023, the Independence Day Cebu City celebration faced criticism for its P10.597 million budget allocation.

However, suspended City Administrator Collin Rosell defended the expenditure, stating in a press conference on June 8, 2023, that it was “not a waste of money.”

Councilor Nestor Archival was among those who voiced concerns regarding the budget. He expressed his sentiments on the matter.

“Pwerte gyung dakoa. Gabaan siguro ta ani. Daghan kay’ng tawo nga wala’y kaon,” Archival told his colleagues during the session last May 24, 2023./ with reports from Niña Mae Oliverio

