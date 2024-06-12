Marlon Tapales remains relevant in the 122 lbs division

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former two-division world champion Marlon “Nightmare” Tapales continued his ascension in the world rankings.

He recently climbed to the No. 3 spot in the International Boxing Federation’s (IBF) super bantamweight world rankings.

This was officially revealed by Viva Promotions of Brendan Gibbons, the son of Tapales’ promoter Sean Gibbons of the MP Promotions.

Tapales (38W-4L, 20KOs) is on his way to earn another world title shot in the stacked super bantamweight division, hoping to reclaim his lost glory.

The 32-year-old Tapales once held the IBF world super bantamweight title after scoring a split decision win against Murodjon Akhmadaliev in 2023 in the United States.

He also won the World Boxing Association (WBA) Super World Bantamweight title in his fight against Akhmadaliev.

Another world title shot

However, Tapales eventually lost both world titles when he fought Japanese boxing superstar Naoya Inoue last December 26 with the latter being hailed as the undisputed super bantamweight world champion.

Despite the defeat, Tapales’ name remained relevant in the super bantamweight division as he’s ranked No. 3 in the World Boxing Council (WBC) and No. 5 in the WBA.

Most recently, he was No. 3 in the IBF’s latest world rankings.

Tapales also won the WBC Asian Continental super bantamweight title against Thai Nattapong Jankaew via a first-round knockout in Manila last May.

With this development, Tapales might soon earn another world title shot, or perhaps a rematch against Inoue.

Besides Tapales former three-division world champion John Riel Casimero is also highly-ranked in the 122-pound division.

Casimero is the No. 3 in the World Boxing Organization (WBO), while highly-touted prospect Carl Jammes Martin of the Ifugao Province is trailing him at the No. 4 spot.

Martin is also ranked No. 6 in the IBF.

