Travel for food: Guangzhou, the birthplace of Cantonese cuisine

For me, food has always been an integral part of travel. It is through local cuisine that I truly experience a destination and connect with its people.

Traveling for food is more than just a quest for delicious dishes; it is a journey of discovery and connection.

Guangzhou, the vibrant capital of Guangdong province in southern China, is renowned as the birthplace of Cantonese cuisine and the home of dim sum.

I recently traveled to this city with the goal of trying its food. As a fan of Cantonese dishes and dim sum, I wanted to taste these favorites in their place of origin.

In the Philippines, dim sum, has become popular throughout the years, especially in Chinese-Filipino communities. Filipino adaptations of dim sum dishes like siomai (steamed dumplings), hakaw (shrimp dumplings), and xiao long bao (soup dumplings) are widely enjoyed in Filipino-Chinese restaurants and homes.

When I travel, I always try as many street foods as possible from local vendors and traditional eateries tucked in alleyways, not just the well-known restaurants. This is where you can truly experience the authentic local lifestyle.

Cheong fun

A must-try in any Cantonese food trip is this widely famous staple in southern China, Cheong fun. It can be enjoyed as a snack, breakfast item, or even a main dish.

The rice noodle rolls are soft and smooth, typically filled or served with ingredients like shrimp, beef, or vegetables, and are often paired with flavorful sauces or condiments. Its popularity also stems from its affordability and accessibility in Cantonese cuisine, making it a beloved choice for both locals and visitors alike.

Dim sum

Who doesn’t love and enjoy dim sum? These beloved Chinese dishes have become a familiar part of Filipino cuisine. Many of us like me have grown up enjoying dim sum at local restaurants here.

During my trip to Guangzhou, I visited two highly recommended Cantonese restaurants known for serving some of the city’s best dim sum, Guangzhou Restaurant and Dim Dou Duk.

Food is a universal language that transcends barriers. By exploring local cuisine, you gain insights into the culture, traditions, and values of a place.

Dining at local eateries and markets offers a more authentic experience than typical tourist attractions. You get to taste the true flavors of a place and see how locals live and eat.

Food trips often lead to memorable encounters with locals, from street vendors sharing their culinary secrets to fellow diners offering recommendations.

Seeking out unique food experiences adds a sense of adventure to your travels. It encourages you to explore off-the-beaten-path locations and try new things.