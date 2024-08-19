Climbing the Great Wall is a one-of-a-kind experience,

SUZHOU, China – Hiking has always been about more than just the physical journey for me. It’s about reaching a viewpoint where I can look down and see the world spread out beneath me, to gain perspective on the beauty and intricacy of our surroundings.

I’m currently traveling in China, where I, together with my fellow Filipino delegates who are part of a tour organized by the China Public Diplomacy Association, visited the world-renowned Great Wall of China a few days ago as part of our itinerary in Beijing, the Chinese capital. It was my second time to visit this UNESCO World Heritage site, and it still gave me that familiar thrill that comes with every hike that I’ve done – daunting but awe-inspiring. Always.

When we visited the Great Wall, we took the widely famous Juyongguan section. It is one of the most well-preserved and historically significant sections of the wall.

It is located in a valley surrounded by mountains, offering stunning scenery and a more accessible climb compared to some other sections.

Juyongguan was an important military stronghold during the Ming Dynasty, and its strategic position made it a key defense point protecting Beijing from northern invasions.

Juyongguan is approximately 60 kilometers (37 miles) northwest of central Beijing. It’s one of the closest sections of the Great Wall to the city, making it a popular choice for visitors who want to experience the Wall without traveling too far. It features a mix of steep and moderate climbs. So, it really makes a good hike if you’re into it.

Once at Juyongguan, you can explore the ancient fortresses, temples, and towers that dot this section of the wall. The climb is steep in parts but manageable, and the views from the top are well worth the effort, providing a sweeping panorama of the surrounding mountains and valleys.

By bus, the travel from Beijing to the Juyongguan section of the Great Wall typically takes about 1.5 to 2 hours, depending on traffic conditions and the specific bus route you take. In our case, we were picked up by our tour bus from our hotel at the capital’s central business district, bringing us all the way to the foot of the Juyongguan section.

The Juyongguan section of the Great Wall is approximately 4 kilometers (about 2.5 miles) long. It’s one of the more accessible sections of the Great Wall from Beijing, featuring a mix of steep and moderate climbs.

The time it takes to hike the Juyongguan section can vary depending on your pace and fitness level. On average, it takes about 2 to 3 hours to complete the hike. This time allows for walking the wall, taking breaks, and enjoying the panoramic views along the way. Since the terrain includes steep inclines and steps, it’s a good idea to pace yourself and bring water, especially during the warmer months.

The first time I hiked the Great Wall was in June 2019. Even visiting this attraction a second time, I’m still amazed—especially when I think about how humans achieved the incredible feat of building such a massive and complex structure.

Climbing those steep, weathered steps were always worth it.

You know, they have a famous saying here in China: “He who doesn’t reach the Great Wall is not a true man.”

It would mean that to get to our goals admirable, we must overcome our difficulties.

The Great Wall is a testament to human determination and ingenuity, and it felt like it connected me not only to history but also to the very reason I continue to hike—to discover the extraordinary in the everyday.