Kuwait building fire claims lives of 3 OFWs

MANILA, Philippines — Three Filipino workers in Kuwait died in a fire that erupted in a densely populated residential building south of Kuwait City.

This was confirmed by Migrant Workers Chief Hans Cacdac on Thursday.

“The three, who died from smoke inhalation, were part of a group of 11 OFWs, all working for the same Kuwaiti construction company housed in the building that caught fire,” said Cacdac in a statement.

“Two other OFWs remain in the hospital and are in critical condition, while the remaining six are all safe and unharmed,” he said.

Cacdac said they are in touch with the families of all affected OFWs, including the families of those two in critical condition and the families of the three fatalities.

We will provide all the necessary assistance and support to the OFWs and their families in this difficult time as directed by the President,” said Cacdac.

Cadac earlier announced that eleven overseas OFWs)were affected by the fire.

Citing a report from their office in Kuwait, Cacdac said three of the 11 Filipinos are safe and accounted for while another three are in hospital, including two who are under intensive care.

