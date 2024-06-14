Daily Gospel, June 14

This is the Daily Gospel for today, June 14, 2024, which is Friday of the Tenth week in Ordinary Time.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Matthew 5, 27-32.

Jesus said to his disciples: “You have heard that it was said, ‘You shall not commit adultery.’

But I say to you, everyone who looks at a woman with lust has already committed adultery with her in his heart.

If your right eye causes you to sin, tear it out and throw it away. It is better for you to lose one of your members than to have your whole body thrown into Gehenna.

And if your right hand causes you to sin, cut it off and throw it away. It is better for you to lose one of your members than to have your whole body go into Gehenna.

It was also said, ‘Whoever divorces his wife must give her a bill of divorce.’

But I say to you, whoever divorces his wife (unless the marriage is unlawful) causes her to commit adultery, and whoever marries a divorced woman commits adultery.”