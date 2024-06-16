Pagara grinds majority decision win vs Chinese toughie in Iloilo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — “Prince” Albert Pagara outlasted Chinese toughie Aketelieti Yelejian to win the vacant International Boxing Federation (IBF) Asia lightweight title on Saturday, June 15, in Passi City, Iloilo.

Pagara, a former ALA Boxing Gym standout, won by a majority decision after 10 rounds of back-and-forth showdown.

Judge Mohammad Aquil Tamano scored the bout even at 95-all, while judges Edward Ligas and Gil Co scored the bout identically at 96-94 in favor of Pagara.

The win ended Pagara’s two-year layoff, improving his record to 35 wins with 24 knockouts and one defeat.

Meanwhile, Yelejian suffered his fourth pro career loss in 13 bouts with two knockouts and one draw.

Despite being the heavy underdog, Yelejian didn’t hold back in giving Pagara a tough time in the ring.

The taller 5-foot-9 Yelejian used his size to roughhouse Pagara while throwing flurries of punches throughout the fight.

Yelejian and Pagara fought in a grinding quarter battle with both boxers slipping in hooks and uppercuts whenever they saw a gap or a small opening.

Pagara banked on his accuracy by landing the cleaner punches to the head and body, while Yelejian remained aggressive throughout the bout, swarming the former with punches.

Pagara and Yelejian’s battle of attrition lasted throughout their 10-rounder bout. Pagara was emotional and burst into tears after he was announced the winner.

In the co-main event, Cebuano prospect John Kieven Jimenez defeated Jeven Villacite by unanimous decision in their 10-rounder non-title bout.

Also winning was Roderick Bautista against Jemuel Aranas by a sixth-round technical knockout (TKO).

