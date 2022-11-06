Pagara mauls, forces foe to quit in 4th round in comeback fight

CEBU CITY, Philippines — “Prince” Albert Pagara clinched a resounding victory against Allan Villanueva via a fourth-round stoppage in his much-anticipated comeback on Saturday evening at the Poblacion Sports Complex in Talisay City, south of Cebu.

The 28-year-old Pagara showed that he still got what it takes despite coming off from a two-year hiatus after Villanueva quit from his stool during the break in the fourth round.

Pagara, the former ALA Boxing Gym stalwart, improved his record to 34 wins with 24 knockouts and 1 defeat, while inflicting Villanueva’s fourth loss. Villanueva record after the loss is still at 11 wins with 8 knockouts.

Despite the long inactivity, Pagara, who is now under a new manager, didn’t show any signs of ring rust when he lopsidedly defeated Villanueva.

From the first sound of the bell, Pagara relentlessly traded punches with Villanueva, and connecting most of it. He cornered Villanueva numerous times against the ropes and landed sharp uppercuts.

Villanueva, a former Big Yellow Boxing Gym prospect, retaliated with his own combinations, but Pagara managed to block or dodge most of it.

In the third round, Pagara landed a solid straight that caused Villanueva’s nose to bleed. Instead of targeting the bleeding nose, Pagara shifted his attacks to Villanueva’s body.

The onslaught continued in the fourth round with Pagara unleashing combinations to the head and body which forced Villanueva to quit on his stool during the break.

Pagara, the former WBO Inter-Continental super bantamweight champion, plans to have another fight in January.

On the other hand, Cebu’s Kit Ceron Garces clinched the World Boxing Foundation (WBF) Australiasian flyweight title by beating Ian Donaire via unanimous decision in the main event.

/dbs