Pagara, Chinese foe ready for IBF regional title bout 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former World Boxing Organization (WBO) Inter-Continental super bantamweight champion Albert “Prince” Pagara is one day away from ending his 15-month lay-off after he successfully made the weight for his comeback fight in Passi City, Iloilo on Saturday, June 15.

Pagara, the former prospect from the ALA Boxing Gym in Cebu City, will fight Chinese Aketelieti Yelejian for the vacant International Boxing Federation (IBF) Asia lightweight title.

Their bout serves as the main event of the fight card co-promoted by Cebuano boxing patron Lorenzo Chao Sy and the City Government of Passi.

Pagara and Yelejian faced each other for the first time during the weigh-in that happened on Friday, June 14.

Pagara weighed in at 134 pounds, while Yelejian tipped the scales at 135.6 lbs. Yelejian needed two hours to shed off excess weight after weighing in beyond the weight limit for the title bout.

The Maasin City native will put his 34 wins, one defeat with 24 knockout record against a less-experienced opponent in Yelejian who sports an 8-3-1 (win-loss-draw) record with two knockouts.

Ring rust will be Pagara’s biggest hurdle in this fight since he hasn’t fought since November of 2022 when he fought countryman Allan Villanueva and won by a fourth-round stoppage in Talisay City, Cebu.

Whereas Yelejian who last fought in May last year in Japan where he won by a sixth-round technical knockout against Japanese Scorpion Kintaro.

