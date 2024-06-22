Palarong Pambansa 2024: CCSC ceremonial pre-opening set June 27

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The preparations are well on track for the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) which will have a ceremonial pre-opening on June 27.

Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia provided updates on the infrastructure preparations, where he reported that contractors have completed around 90 to 95 percent of the work.

The CCSC will host most of the events in the upcoming Palarong Pambansa 2024.

The rubber on the track oval was already installed, and the only work currently being done there is the lining. The curing period will take one week, and the expected handover date for the completed project is on the first week of July.

Garcia expressed satisfaction with the progress and indicated that suppliers and sports equipment are in place. He plans to also personally inspect the facilities to ensure readiness.

“I will personally check the rooms to ensure everything is ready…On June 27, we will hold a ceremonial pre-opening of the CCSC,” Garcia said.

The acting mayor mentioned that all preparations at the national level appear to be well in hand and that he sees no issues that could affect the event. He is confident that the transformation of the CCSC will impress visitors, given the major improvements made.

“Everything is already in place, as it should be. I assume that, at the national government level, everything should be well-prepared. There should be no issues, and the event will not be affected,” Garcia said

Regarding Vice President Sara Duterte’s recent resignation as DepEd secretary, Garcia said he respects Duterte’s personal reasons for her resignation. VP Duterte was expected to grace the opening of Palarong Pambansa 2024.

“I personally think we should respect her personal reasons for any decisions she makes,” he said.

Media accreditation will begin on June 27

Adolf Aguilar, assistant superintendent of the Department of Education (DepEd), added that media accreditation will also begin on June 27, with face-to-face applications starting on July 21. The accreditation will take place at the belly dancing room in the CCSC, although this location is still subject to change.

Local media, especially Cebu media, are encouraged to attend face-to-face accreditation for direct issuance of IDs to be able to cover the Palarong Pambansa 2024 without any hassle. While there will be no online accreditation, the in-person process facilitates easy ID issuance and grants access to all playing venues.

Aguilar noted that media coverage of the opening ceremonies will be limited according to PSG guidelines but assured that the application process will remain unchanged to ensure prompt issuance of IDs.

