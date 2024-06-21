Palarong Pambansa 2024: Official billeting quarters revealed

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The official billeting quarters of the 17 regions vying in July’s Palarong Pambansa has been officially announced by the local organizers.

The Palarong Pambansa will be hosted by Cebu City from July 9-16 in various venues around Metro Cebu.

Around 10,000 to 12,000 athletes, excluding delegates from the said regions will converge in Cebu for the week-long national-level meet backed by the Department of Education (DepEd).

Like the previous editions of the Palarong Pambansa, all regions are billeted in various public schools in the host city.

The host region, Central Visayas or Region 7 will be billeted at the Don Vicente Rama Memorial National High School along N. Bacalso Avenue in southside, Cebu City.

Meanwhile, perennial champion, the National Capital Region (NCR) will be billeted quite far from the official venue, the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

The defending overall champions of Palarong Pambansa are billeted at the Talamban Elementary School and High School which is roughly 9.2-kilometers or 45-minute drive going to the official venue, the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

NCR which hosted last year’s Palarong Pambansa claimed another overall title after harvesting a total of 85 gold, 74 silver, and 55 bronze medals.

Meanwhile, Central Visayas settled for fifth place with 26 gilts, 18 silvers, and 35 bronzes.

Last year’s second overall placer, Western Visayas or Region 6 which gathered a total of 60-45-44 (gold-silver-bronze) will be staying at the Guadalupe Elementary School which is 3.3 kms going to CCSC.

Third and fourth overall placers Region IV-A and Region 3 are billeted at the Tejero Elementary School and Mabolo National High School, respectively.

The rest of the regions’ billeting quarters are at the Don Vicente Rama Memorial Elementary School (Region 1), San Nicolas Elementary School (Region 2), Pardo Elementary School and High School (Region 4-B), Don Sergio Osmena Memorial HS (Region V), Ramon Duterte Memorial HS (Region 7), Labangon ES (Region 9), Barrio Luz ES (Region X), Cebu City Don Carlos Gothong MHS (Region 11), Tisa ES-HS (Region 12), Lahug ES-HS (CARAGA), Mabolo ES (CAR), Zapatera ES-HS (BARMM).

On the other hand, the technical officials and schools from overseas will be billeted at the City Central School adjacent to the CCSC.

The athletes and delegates are expected to arrive as early as July 6 and will immediately occupy the these public schools.

