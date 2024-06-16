Palaro organizers announce final list of venues after slight changes

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Slight changes were made to the official playing venues of the Palarong Pambansa 2024 that will happen in Cebu from July 6 to 17.

This was officially announced to CDN Digital on Sunday, June 16, by Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) Chairman John Pages, who is also one of Palarong Pambansa’s overall organizers.

Pages said that it’s important to announce the changes for everyone’s awareness, especially the delegates and their families who will be here in Cebu during the meet.

READ: Palarong Pambansa 2024 budget cut from P405M to P262M

The changes in the playing venues came during the final technical conference for the Palarong Pambansa that happened last week. Present during the conference were the tournament directors who made their final ocular inspections of the event venues.

“All the Tournament Directors were here for the Final Technical Conference of the Palaro last week. They made final inspections and we made a few changes based on their recommendations,” said Pages.

Palarong Pambansa venue changes

Affected by the changes are the venues for the the basketball 5×5 elementary boys, basketball 3×3, elementary boys football, aero gymnastics, Pencak Silat, softball, table tennis, and lawn tennis.

READ: Palarong Pambansa 2024: Cebu City is 90% ready, says Raymund

The elementary boys basketball 5×5 will now be held at the University of the Visayas (UV) Main Campus in downtown Cebu City. It was formerly assigned to the Hoops Dome in Lapu-Lapu City that will now host the basketball 3×3 competition. The basketball 3×3 competition’s initial venue was the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) also in downtown Cebu City.

Meanwhile, all elementary boys football matches will now be held at the Don Bosco Technology Center (DBTC) pitch in Brgy. Punta Princesa, Cebu City instead of the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) in Mandaue City.

READ: Capitol, two cities unite to back Cebu City’s Palarong Pambansa 2024 hosting

The aero gymnastics that was originally scheduled at the UV Main gymnasium will be held at the SM Seaside City Cebu, so as the table tennis competition that was initially assigned at the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) located along N. Bacalso Avenue.

Also changing its venue is the Pencak Silat. From the University of Cebu-METC in Brgy. Mambaling, the sport will now be played at Robinsons Galleria Cebu.

READ: DepEd expects Cebu City’s ‘world-class’ hosting of Palarong Pambansa

Sporting events

Softball also added a venue at the University of San Carlos (USC) Talamban Campus for secondary girls. The other venue is at the SM Seaside City Cebu Lot 11 for the elementary girls.

In lawn tennis, the secondary boys’ and elementary girls’ competitions’ changed their original venues.

The secondary boys’ lawn tennis competition will now be held at the Alta Vista Golf and Country Club courts. Its initial venue was the Citi Green in Barangay Punta Princesa which is now where the elementary girls competition will be happening.

Other than that, the rest of the sporting events will happen at the venues initially announced by the Palarong Pambansa organizers.

Pages noted that the changes should be announced and shared by everyone so that the spectators and parents of the athletes can book accommodation near the playing venues for their convenience.

“Gamay ra ang changes unya mao na ang final gyud. They inspected the venues, they had recommendations gikan sa atong venues sa CVIRAA, and naa ta changes after ato. Pinaka final na gyud ni nga venues,” Pages added.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP