Hike in Naia fees a brazen move vs passengers – Citizen Watch

MANILA, Philippines — A consumer rights group called on the government and the consortium that bagged the P170.6-billion rehabilitation contract of Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia) not to push through with plans to increase various airport charges, including the landing and takeoff fees.

In a statement, CitizenWatch Philippines said the move would only burden the public and kill tourism.

“It is a brazen, unconscionable imposition on long-suffering passengers who have had to endure inadequate facilities and substandard service in our airports,” CitizenWatch Philippines co-convener Kit Belmonte said.

“The increase will also be an additional, unnecessary cost that would discourage businesses and tourists from coming and staying here. It will run counter to the administration’s drive to attract investments and visitors,” he added.

Citing the Air Carriers Association of the Philippines, Board of Airline Representatives, and Airline Operators Council, he said the plan would mean local travelers absorbing a 100-percent increase in passenger service charges from P200 to P390. International travelers, on the other hand, would have to shell out 73 percent more, or P950 from P550.

“Naia has been at the center of so many controversies … issues that have tarnished its reputation not only among Filipinos but before the world. A premature fee hike, long before any improvements are experienced and realized, is the last thing [we] need,” Belmonte said.

