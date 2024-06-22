SACLEO in Cebu province: P8.9M worth of ‘shabu’ seized in a week

CEBU CITY, Philippines – In just one week, over P8.9 million worth of suspected shabu were seized by authorities during a Simultaneous Anti-Criminality Enforcement Operations (SACLEO) in Cebu province.

This was the result of relentless police operations across the province from June 10-16, 2024, Police Major Windell Abellana, Public Information Officer of the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) said.

Abellana added that law enforcers conducted a total of 61 anti-illegal drugs operations in this period, which resulted in the arrest of 86 drug personalities during the SACLEO in Cebu province.

During these operations, authorities confiscated around 1,311.70 grams of suspected shabu with a Standard Drug Price (SDP) of P8,919,560.

One of the buy-busts was conducted in Sitio Sawsawan, Brgy. San Roque, Talisay City on Tuesday, June 11.

The subject of the operation, identified as alias “Evelio, was caught in possession of 15 grams of suspected shabu.

Police said the confiscated suspected shabu was worth at least P102,000. Six assorted firearms and ammunitions were also seized from the suspect.

Authorities also filed 146 drug charges against arrested suspects during the SACLEO in Cebu.

In a related development, police personnel conducted a total of 27 operations against illegal gambling in the week-long SACLEO.

Confiscated during these operations was P4,112 in betting money.

Abellana also said that a total number of 33 individuals have been apprehended and 27 anti-gambling charges were already filed in court.

Furthermore, he relayed that a total of 40 wanted persons were arrested during the SACLEO in Cebu province as a result of the 40 operations conducted by police personnel within the same week.

For their campaign against illegal firearms, police conducted 39 operations and apprehended a total of 10 individuals.

Operatives also seized 10 firearms while 37 more were surrendered by civilians to the local authorities.

