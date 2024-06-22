Motorcycle rider killed in collision with SUV in Liloan, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A motorcycle rider was killed Friday night after he reportedly collided with a sports utility vehicle (SUV) along the national highway in Brgy. Yati, Liloan.

The accident happened at around 10 p.m., according to authorities.

The fatality was identified as Gerald Escultor Pagodon, 48.

Police Major Eric Gingoyon, chief of the Liloan Police Station, said that the motorcycle rider died due to serious head injuries.

Pagodon was already dead when brought to the Danao Provincial Hospital.

Gingoyon said that Pagodon of Pulpogan, Consolacion was headed south when he suddenly encroached the highway’s northbound lane to counterflow. It was then that he crashed into the SUV that was driven by Mario Vincent Dumaguit Dadula, 31, of Dunggoan Perrelos in Carcar City, Cebu.

As of this writing, Dadula remains detained at the detention cell of the Liloan Police Station.

Gingoyon said that he does not discount the possibility that the SUV driver will be released soon after he reaches a compromise with Pagodon’s family.

He said that talks are ongoing between the two parties.

Liloan is a first-class municipality located approximately 18 kilometers north of Cebu City.

