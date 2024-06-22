SHAABAA Season 27: Top teams vie for solo lead this Sunday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Division B and C’s top teams eye to break the tie and grab the solo lead in the Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (SHAABAA) Season 27 as they battle on Sunday, June 23, at the Magis Eagles Arena in SHS-AdC, Mandaue City.

In Division B, Puresteel Manufacturing-Batch 2011 and 04 For the Win-Batch 2004 are currently on a deadlock for the top spot with their 4-0 (win-loss) records.

Meanwhile, FADI-Batch 2021 and Nest Workspaces-Batch 2013 are also battling for Division C’s solo lead with their 4-1 slates.

Sunday’s games will serve as a pivotal moment for these contending teams in the SHAABAA as it will determine who among them will take the top spots in their respective divisions.

Also in Division B, Batch 2011 will take on Subtero-Batch 2006 at 5:30 p.m., while Batch 2004 faces ZeroNine-Batch 2009 at 4 p.m.

In Division C, Batch 2021 will play against Xchange Forex-Batch 2018 at 5:30 p.m., while Batch 2013 will square off with Batch Bright Lamps N’ Style-2022 at 4 p.m.

The rest of the Division B games tomorrow will feature ZLREJ Trading and Construction-Batch 2010 versus Radius One-Batch 2007 at 7 p.m, while in Division C, Cebu Landmasters/CloudKart-Batch 2014 will play against CSAS-Batch 2024 at 1 p.m, and GAB Airconditioning-Batch 2023 against Batch Global Star Motors-2020 at 2:30 p.m.

In Division A, Core Pacific Group faces Magis Medical Fund at 1 p.m., followed by 2Kcares.org versus GMall of Cebu at 2:30 p.m.

