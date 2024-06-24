Liloan brawl: 3 minors made to undergo diversion program

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu- Three of the 10 individuals, who were involved in a brawl that happened near the Liloan municipal hall last June 16, will no longer be sent to jail.

Instead, they were ordered to undergo diversion program for six months under the close monitoring of the town’s Municipal Social Worker Division (MSWD).

Also, they were directed to render community service together with their parents, Police Major Eric Gingoyon, the chief of Liloan Police Station, said.

READ: Young adults, teens arrested after viral riot in Liloan, Cebu

Gingoyon said that the court has ordered the three, who are all minors, to be excluded from the tumultuous affray and alarms and scandals charges that were filed against the 10 individuals who were arrested for their involvement in the brawl that went viral on social media.

READ: Liloan brawl: Police file charges against 10 suspects

Liloan brawl

The brawl happened at around 4:30 a.m. on June 16, outside a bar in Brgy. Poblacion. Police said that the commotion began inside the bar when a group of male teens suddenly punched a boy.

READ: Liloan police told to institute measures to deter gang brawls

A 19-year-old friend of the boy said they went outside to find the attackers and encountered another group of teens loitering in the area. They reportedly asked if they were responsible for the punch.

But instead of replying verbally, the group started throwing rocks at them, and even threatened to shoot them. In retaliation, the 19-year-old, who requested anonymity said they chased the other group that escalated into a fistfight.

The following day, the police arrested the 10 individuals who were involved in the brawl.

Meanwhile, Gingoyon said that he was hoping that the incident would teach as lesson to another youngsters in Liloan town.

In addition, he urged the parents to always monitor the activities of their children.

Also, Gingoyon gave the assurance that Liloan police are continuously working to ensure peace and order in their town as they also enforce the curfew on minors.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP