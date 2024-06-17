Young adults, teens arrested after viral riot in Liloan, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Police apprehended several young adults and minors who were involved in a riot in Liloan town, northern Cebu last Sunday, June 16, videos of which went viral on social media.

The Liloan Police Station confirmed on Monday, June 17 that they arrested at least 10 individuals who got into a brawl in Brgy. Poblacion last Sunday dawn.

Among those arrested were three minors, aged 16 and 17, and the rest were young adults, aged 18 and 19.

The brawl occurred around 4:30 a.m. outside a bar in Brgy. Poblacion. It began inside the bar when a group of male teens suddenly punched a boy.

A 19-year-old friend of the boy said they went outside to find the attackers. They encountered another group of teens loitering and asked if they were responsible for the punch.

But instead of replying verbally, the group started throwing rocks at them, and even threatened to shoot them. In retaliation, the 19-year-old, who requested anonymity said they chased the other group that escalated into a fistfight.

A video on social media showed the teens throwing objects and punching each other on a road in Brgy. Poblacion.

The Liloan Police are preparing to file charges against the young adults involved.

Liloan is a first-class municipality located approximately 19 kilometers north of Cebu City. /clorenciana

