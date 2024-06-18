Liloan police told to institute measures to deter gang brawls

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The regional director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) has directed law enforcers in Liloan, northern Cebu to implement preventive measures against the proliferation of gang brawls in the town.

This was after several young adults and minors were taken into custody early morning on Sunday, June 16, for engaging in a brawl which started because of conflicts between members of a gang.

A total of 10 individuals were arrested and 3 minors were rescued after a group of male teens suddenly punched a boy outside a bar in Brgy. Poblacion. When the boy’s friends confronted a group of loitering teens, the latter allegedly replied by throwing rocks at them.

This then lead to a violent fistfight that was captured on a video that went viral online.

In light of this incident, PRO-7 director, Police Brigadier General Anthony Aberin, has ordered law enforcers in Cebu province to make the necessary adjustments to make sure that incidents like this do not happen again.

“Si regional director is aware of what happened in Liloan last Sunday and he already gave instruction to the provincial director nga to make sure: Number one, it will not happen again. Number two, katong nakasala (those who did wrong) will be charged appropriately,” said Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare during a press conference on Tuesday, June 18.

According to Pelare, they will be focusing on disseminating information towards young individuals to persuade them to refrain from joining these ‘gangs.’

“Number one, of course, is aggressive nga information dissemination. Dili dapat moapil ang mga kabatan-onan nato aning mga grupoha because they have history of violence already. Ang crucial ani, not only the police, parents, mga guardians, even mga schools nato, to be very aggressive in reminding our youth nga dili moapil-apil ani,” he said.

(Number one, of course, is the information dissemination is aggressive. The youth should not join this group because they have a history of violence already. What is crucial in this, not only the police, parents, the guardians, even our schools, to be very aggressive in reminding our youth that they should not join this [group].)

Because involvement in ‘gangs’ can greatly affect the future of the youth, Pelare assured that they will continue to conduct both preemptive and reactive measures against it.

Pelare also relayed that Liloan police will be filing charges against the arrested persons on Tuesday, June 18.

Meanwhile, the rescued minors will be dealt with in accordance with the Republic Act 9344 and in coordination with the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

RA 9344 or the “Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act” states that minors taken into police custody should be released to their parents and that a local social welfare and development officer will determine the appropriate program for rehabilitation.

Furthermore, police are currently in the process of investigating whether the parents of the minors should be held liable for neglect.

“We will still conduct investigation if, as far as the parents are concerned, they have committed any crime. Wala pang result don kung pupwede ba sila kasuhan ng specific crime like Republic Act 7610 ‘Child Abuse’ if they have neglected in checking their children,” said Pelare.

“This should be a warning to the parents of these children that it is not only the responsibility of the police to discipline your children. First and foremost, yung mga magulang ang dapat one hundred percent nakatingin dun sa kanilang mga anak…It really starts at home sa mga magulang (the parents should be one hundred percent the one looking after their children…It really starts at home with the parents),” he added.

