Joseph Sumabong loses to Goki Kobayashi in Japan

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Boholano boxer Joseph “The Hunter” Sumabong failed to take home the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Asia Pacific minimumweight title after losing to Goki Kobayashi in Osaka, Japan, last Sunday, June 23.

Sumabong of Black Snake Boxing Gym in Tagbilaran City lost to Kobayashi who is the title’s defending champion by unanimous decision.

Judges Nobuto Ikehara and Surat Soikrachang scored the bout identically at 97-93, while judge Edward Ligas scored it 96-94, all in favor of Kobayashi.

READ: Sumabong ready to challenge Japanese foe for WBO regional title

The defeat stained the 22-year-old’s Sumabong’s erstwhile unbeaten record in six fights. He now has six wins, one loss, and three knockouts.

READ: ‘Kumong Bol-anon 13’: Amparo in title eliminator fight, stacked undercard bouts

Meanwhile, Kobayashi improved to an 8-1 (win-loss) record with five knockouts.

Despite the defeat, Sumabong gave Kobayashi one hell of a fight. The Boholano boxer fought Kobayashi toe-to-toe from the opening bell to the final seconds of their 10-rounder bout.

READ: ARQ’s Gura absorbs first loss in Japan

Sumabong banked on his aggressiveness by pressing forward, launching multiple punches from all angles.

However, Kobayashi didn’t let down, launched his own combinations, and banked on his accurate counterpunches.

In the middle rounds, the tables turned, and Kobayashi was attacking Sumabong with combinations, forcing the latter to defend himself.

Despite this, Sumabong retaliated with his own set of combinations in the eighth round resulting in a fierce exchange.

In fact, Sumabong even landed a solid right that staggered Kobayashi, but the latter stood firm and weathered it en route to winning the fight.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP