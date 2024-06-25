Olympic 800m champion Mu in tears as fall ends Paris dream

Reigning women’s Olympic 800 metres champion Athing Mu will not defend her title at next month’s Paris Games after suffering a dramatic fall at the US trials in Eugene, Oregon on Monday.

The 22-year-old, one of the sensations of the pandemic-delayed 2021 Tokyo Games, crashed to the track at around the 200m mark in the final at Hayward Field.

READ MORE:

Carlo Paalam punches a ticket for Paris Olympics

Ando, Ceniza vow to train hard for Paris Olympics after cash windfall

Mu, who was also a member of the USA’s victorious 4x400m relay team in Tokyo, crossed the finish line in tears after failing to make up ground following her tumble.

The agonising race highlighted the unforgiving nature of the US Olympic track and field trials, one of the most competitive meetings in world athletics outside of a major championship.

Only the top three finishers of each event qualify for the Olympic squad, which does not take into account other races or performances throughout the season.

Mu, the 2022 world champion, had not raced all season before the trials as she worked her way back from injury.

However she had looked comfortable in the early rounds of the 800m, and had seemed poised to book her place on the Olympic team.

Instead, the US 800m trio in Paris will be headed by Nia Akins, who won in 1min 57.36sec, with Allie Wilson second and Juliette Whittaker third.

READ MORE:

PH athletics with record number of bets in Paris Olympics

Paris Olympics-bound athletes are ready and equipped, says PSC chief

In other events on Monday, Quincy Hall won the men’s 400m in a time of 44.17sec, pipping Michael Norman, who was second in 44.41sec.

Chris Bailey was third in 44.42 sec, while 16-year-old schoolboy Quincy Wilson missed out on an automatic berth in Paris after finishing in sixth place.

Wilson may still earn an Olympic ticket as part of the 4x400m relay squad.

Meanwhile, world 110m hurdles champion Grant Holloway signalled he is ready to add Olympic gold to his resume after scorching to a world-leading 12.92sec in his first heat.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP