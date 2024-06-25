Amparo dominates Francisco in Kumong Bol-anon XVI

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former world title challenger Jake “El Bambino” Amparo snapped his back-to-back losing skid with an impressive unanimous decision win against countryman JC Francisco in the main event of “Kumong Bol-anon XVI” Monday night, June 24, in Bilar town, Bohol.

The 26-year-old Amparo of the PMI Bohol Boxing Stable improved his record to 15 wins with three knockouts and six defeats. It was a fitting comeback for Amparo who lost to reigning International Boxing Federation (IBF) world minimumweight title champion Ginjiro Shigeoka last March in Nagoya, Japan as a last-minute replacement.

The Guindulman, Bohol, native took to social media to show gratitude to those who supported him in his fight.

“Thank you to my manager and promoter Floriezyl Echavez Potot sa full support ug laing opportunity nga imong gihatag aron maka hinay-hinay balik,” Amparo said in a Facebook post.

“Thank you to our coaches sir Edsel Burlas, Paul Gentallan, Romnic Hoybia a mga tudlo, advice and guidance,” Amparo added.

Before losing to Shigeoka, Amparo suffered a unanimous decision loss to Pedro Taduran for the IBF world title eliminator last December in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

Meanwhile, Francisco suffered his 17th defeat with eight wins, three knockouts, and six draws.

In the undercard, Rey Simbajon defeated Marjohn Tabamo by unanimous decision, while Leonard Pores scored a fourth round knockout against Rustom Sario.

Also winning on Monday evening was Richard Laspoña against Carlo Diaz via unanimous decision, while Sugarey Leonard Pores won over Jerson Arigola by unanimous decision.

