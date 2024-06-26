Hontiveros: Is ‘Alice Leal Guo’ a stolen identity?

MANILA, Philippines — “Is this a case of stolen identity? Has Guo Hua Ping assumed the identity of a Filipino woman?”

Sen. Risa Hontiveros couldn’t help but raise these questions on Wednesday after finding out that a different individual with the name Alice Leal Guo already exists in the database of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

Her panel is investigating Guo’s alleged involvement in the raided Philippine offshore gaming operator (Pogo) hub in Bamban.

READ: Alice Guo may face human trafficking charges – PAOCC exec

“I want you all to take a good hard look at this document. The birthday on the birth certificate of [Bamban, Tarlac Mayor] Alice Leal Guo is the same: July 12, 1986. The spelling of the name is the same, but the faces are different,” Hontiveros said in Filipino during the hearing.

READ: Alice Guo ordered suspended as mayor of Bamban, Tarlac

“I have many questions. Is it a coincidence that two Alice Leal Guo were born on July 12, 1986, in Tarlac? Is it a coincidence that this NBI clearance was applied for just a few days before the date of filing of the delayed registration of birth of the other Alice Leal Guo in Tarlac City? Or is this a case of stolen identity?” she added.

READ: BIR to go after Alice Guo’s tax records, possible tax evasion

Earlier, Hontiveros and Senator Sherwin Gatchalian presented documents from the Board of Investments and the Bureau of Immigration showing that Bamban mayor’s true identity is Chinese woman Guo Hua Ping.

“Alice Guo might be Guo Hua Ping, who entered the Philippines on Jan. 12, 2003, when she was 13 years old,” Gatchalian told reporters in a Viber message then.

The documents from the Guo family’s application for a Special Investors Resident Visa indicate that Guo Hua Ping’s birth date is August 31, 1990. This contradicts the mayor’s earlier pronouncement that she is a “lovechild” of her father and his housekeeper.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP