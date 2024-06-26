Football powerhouse DBTC to form its own volleyball team

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Don Bosco Technology Center (DBTC) Greywolves, known for its dominance in football, is taking a different turn in sports after holding its try-outs to form its first volleyball team.

Last June 18 and 20, more than a dozen volleyball hopefuls strut their wares in the two-day try-outs conducted at the DBTC campus in Brgy. Punta Princesa.

According to DBTC’s sports, athletics, and cultural events coordinator, Maxel Semblante, they are aiming to form DBTC’s pioneering volleyball teams in both the elementary and secondary divisions, both boys and girls.

“As of the moment, we will focus first on the boys and the girls team,” said Semblante.

“Our football program in DBTC is very much stable already. We’ve started already rebuilding the basketball program, so the volleyball program is next.”

Currently, coaches Francis Yabao and Matthew Cadavos are helping oversee the formation of DBTC’s volleyball teams.

But Semblante said they are willing to accept volleyball coaches who would want to become part of the Greywolves.

“If there are coaches who are willing to share their expertise with us, we are very much willing to accommodate them,” Semblante said.

One of their long-term goals is forming teams that can compete in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) where its football team reigns as the secondary boys champion.

Also, they are looking to compete in the Cebu City Olympics and other relevant tournaments in Cebu.

