Will home court advantage work wonders for CV in the Palaro?

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The so called home court advantage is expected to weave its magic for Central Visayas athletes as they grind for precious medals in the Palarong Pambansa 2024.

Last year, the region placed fifth overall with 26 gold medals, 18 silvers, and 35 bronzes, when the games were held in Marikina City.

Perennial champion, the National Capital Region (NCR) ruled the meet after amassing a harvest of 85-74-55 (gold-silver-bronze).

But historical data showed that athletes perform better when they compete in their backyard. And one need not look far for proof of the magic of the so-called home court advantage.

Take this: In its last hosting of the Palarong Pambansa in 1994, Central Visayas topped the medal tally.

However, Department of Education (DepEd) Region VII director Salustiano Jimenez, while optimistic about the region’s chances of harvesting more medals this year, isn’t about to rely solely on the home court advantage to deliver the goods for Central Visayas.

Jimenez attended the inauguration and launching ceremony of the Palarong Pambansa at the newly renovated Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) on Thursday, June 27.

In an interview, Jimenez said he is optimistic that the 600-plus athletes who will carry the torch for Central Visayas in the Palarong Pambansa 2024 will deliver the goods not just because they are the hosts, but more importantly because they are prepared.

“The ball is round. We keep on praying. We believe that God is with us always,” said Jimenez during the interview.

Western Visayas or Region VI came in second second last year with its 60-45-44 haul, followed by Region IV-A at third with a 52-52-57 medal count, and Region 3 at fourth place with its 28-33-46 harvest.

“Regarding sa training sa athletes, the regional office took care of it. They even downloaded funds kung pila ka athletes para sila na mo oversee sa athletes mismo,” said Jimenez.

It means that Central Visayas’ athletes have to train in their own areas with their respective coaches as major facilities like the CCSC were being renovated.

It’s a complete contrast to the traditional centralized training camp adopted by the region in the past editions of the Palarong Pambansa where athletes train together in Cebu City.

Still, Jimenez is confident that the coaches, especially the DepEd division heads have trained their athletes well for the weeklong meet.

“Sila na mismo nag train sa atong mga athletes tungod sa atong mga facilities nga gi renovate pa, didto na sila nag train sa ilahang kaugalingong area. They will all be coming in the first week of July para na gyud ready na. Gi ready na pud atong billeting sa Don Vicente Rama Memorial National High School for our Central Visayas delegations,” said Jimenez.

Whether the home court advantage will work magic for Central Visayas or not, what is more important is for the host athletes to play fair and square and show respect to their visiting counterparts. If they can do that, they are already gold medal winners.

