Palarong Pambansa 2024: Garcia thanks Rama for bringing games to Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia extended his gratitude to suspended Mayor Mike Rama for his important role in bringing the Palarong Pambansa 2024 to the Queen City of the South.

During the inauguration and launching ceremony of the Palarong Pambansa 2024 at the newly-refurbished Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) on Thursday, June 27, Garcia acknowledged Rama’s significant contributions in bring the meet here after 30 years.

The event was attended by acting Vice Mayor Dondon Hontiveros, Cebu City Hall executives, and key sports stakeholders who gathered to re-open the CCSC ahead of the national games scheduled ffrom July 9-16.

“Let’s not also forget because he was also instrumental in all of this of the hosting or our Palaro, let’s also thank Mayor Mike Rama,” said Garcia.

Rama was pivotal in bidding for Cebu City to host the Palarong Pambansa 2024 last year. He, alongside Hontiveros, Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) Chairman John Pages, and DepEd Cebu City Assistant Schools Division Superintendent Adolf Aguilar, formally accepted the turnover of hosting duties in Marikina City last year.

In February, Rama formally inked Cebu City’s commitment by signing a memorandum of agreement with Vice President Sara Duterte, marking the city’s first Palaro hosting since 1994. Unfortunately, Rama was slapped with a preventive suspension in May, sidelining him from his duties.

Also on Thursday, the CCSC reopened after more than a year of renovation, which began in May 2023. The project faced public scrutiny, especially from sports enthusiasts, when the rubberized track oval remained unfinished during the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) meet last May.

However, Garcia’s strict deadline for the contractors ensured the oval’s completion 12 days before the Palarong Pambanmsa 2024 opens on July 9.

“I’m glad that we’re all here to somehow launch our Palarong Pambansa with the opening of our CCSC. And at this point, I would like to thank the individuals and institutions and give credit where credit is due for the people who made this possible, what I mean is the reopening of the CCSC,” said Garcia.

Meanwhile, Vice Mayor Hontiveros, a former athlete who competed in the 1994 games in Cebu, expressed his excitement for the Palaro’s return.

“I’m excited as you are, hopefully mabuhat na gyud ni nato. Palarong Pambansa is just the beginning. I’m very grateful that 30 years ago, I was just an aspiring athlete, now to be part of the organizing committee dako kaayo ug achievement nako. Salamat kaayo nga nitabang mabuhat nato ni,” said Hontiveros.

The CCSC is now 98% completed, with only minor finishing touches remaining, including the putting up of a gigantic LED monitor for live streaming the games and Palarong Pambansa 2024 medal tally.

