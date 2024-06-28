BFP-7 chief: We don’t tolerate such unlawful activities

CEBU CITY — “We do not tolerate such unlawful activities.”

This was the response of Chief Superintendent Roberto Genave, regional director of the Bureau of Fire Protection in Central Visayas (BFP-7), to the arrest of one of their personnel for allegedly soliciting money from an applicant.

The arrested officer was Fire lnspector Roy Mat Castro, chief of the Fire Safety Enforcement Section (FSES) of the Cebu City Fire Station (CCFS).

Castro allegedly demanded P400,000 from a female applicant with the promise that he would ensure that she would be accepted.

He was arrested in an entrapment operation inside a restaurant in Cebu City on Thursday afternoon, June 27.

Following this incident, Genave told the media on Friday, June 28, that this type of action was not tolerated in the BFP.

“It was a very bad news for us because it would truly tarnish the image of the Bureau of Fire Protection, not only BFP Region 7 but of course the whole BFP. But then, one thing I will say again and again, we do not tolerate such unlawful activities. We do not really tolerate that unlawful activities,” he stated.

BFP-7 chief slams unethical behavior

Genave, in an official statement posted on their social media page, also condemned the unethical behavior of the fire official.

Genave emphasized that they stood behind the instructions of OPLAN SANTINDIG (Isang Tinig, Isang Tindig, Kontra Korapsyon sa Bureau of Fire Protection).

The campaign focuses on the implementation of anti-corruption measures and the promotion of transparency and accountability with the recruitment in the BFP.

He also said that they would be providing a very strict measure in the recruitment process that would provide an equal opportunity for everyone.

Moreover, he said that they did not practice cash-outs as every applicant must be carefully assessed based only on merit and fitness.

“We would like to assure the Public and the persons concerned that immediate action will be taken against FINSP MAT CASTRO and other personnel involved if there are any. We will continue to collaborate closely with the NBI and other relevant agencies to ensure thorough investigation and swift resolution to this case,” said Genave.

BFP-7 chief: Castro relieved

The regional director announced through the statement that Castro had been relieved from his position.

Moreover, he ordered the Regional Internal Affairs Service to investigate whether there was probable cause for them to file an administrative case against him.

“Moving forward, we urge the public to maintain confidence in the BFP’s commitment to serving with honor and integrity. We remain vigilant in our efforts to uphold the trust placed in us by the Filipino people,” said Genave.

Meanwhile, CCFS public information officer, Senior Fire Officer (SFO1) Wendell Villanueva, said that Castro’s work primarily entailed signing fire safety evaluation clearances and fire safety inspection certificates after the conduct of inspection.

He said that the recruitment process was being handled by the regional office, not the CCFS.

According to Villanueva, the suspect had no prior records of misconduct which is why his arrest came as a surprise to his colleagues at the station.

Villanueva assured the public that the application to the BFP was free and open for anyone with the right qualifications.

He also urged individuals, who might encounter this kind of solicitation when applying for the agency to immediately file a report.

