Palaro security forces told to ensure peaceful and orderly meet

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Some of the 2,000 security personnel tasked to secure the Palarong Pambansa 2024 have been deployed starting Saturday, June 29.

The country’s biggest multi-sports event will be hosted by Cebu City from July 9-16 with thousands of delegates expected to arrive in the city much earlier.

Police Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog, city director of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) explained that this is only the initial deployment of Palaro security forces as the national sports event is scheduled to officially open on June 9 yet.

However, he stated that this is an indication that they are ready to ensure that the games will be peaceful and orderly.

Cebu City is expecting 12,000 to 15,000 delegates and visitors to arrive for the Palarong Pambansa 2024.

Among the Palaro security forces tasked to guard the meet come from the Philippine National Police (PNP), Philippine Coastguard (PCG), Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Bureau of Fire Protection, Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), force multipliers, and more.

The send-off ceremony was held at the South Road Properties (SRP) grounds on Friday morning, June 28.

After a Holy Mass, the troops were blessed for their safe deployment.

Present at the ceremony was Cebu City Acting Mayor Raymon Alvin Garcia, who emphasized the importance of teamwork among all stakeholders for the event to be a success.

According to Dalogdog, one of the directives of Task Force Commander Police Brigadier General Anthony Aberin to the deployed Palaro security forces was to always be alert and observant with their surroundings while on duty.

He added that the troops were also told to observe the basics of their work, such as looking presentable in public and wearing their uniforms properly.

In order to make sure that they are ready to provide assistance when needed, the deployed Palaro security forces were instructed to be mindful of their duties during the duration of the sports event.

WATCH OUT FOR CRIMINALS

Dalogdog further relayed that there is a possibility that robbery groups would take advantage of the crowds during the event to carry out their illegal activities.

It can be recalled that three women were arrested in Barangay Basak-San Nicolas, Cebu City, for allegedly shoplifting several times from a convenience store.

The suspects came all the way from Silay City, Negros Occidental and looted around P15,000 worth of items. A check at the suspects’ boarding house also revealed more stolen items presumably from big stores and malls.

Dalogdog said that to ensure that the residents and visitors alike will not be victimized by such criminals, the Palaro security forces as well as local authorities must double their efforts and conduct constant monitoring about the possible presence of shady characters in Cebu City.

