Palarong Pambansa 2024 billeting quarters ready to house delegates

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City is ready to welcome athletes and delegates to its 20 assigned billeting schools for the Palarong Pambansa 2024, scheduled from July 9-16.

Atty. Kimberly Marie Esmeña, head of the billeting and accommodation and also head of Cebu City’s Local School Board, made the announcement during the Palarong Pambansa 2024 press conference on Friday, June 28, at the newly-renovated Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

Esmeña emphasized that preparations had already begun during the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) meeting last May when these schools were utilized by delegates.

“Even before, when we were preparing for the CVIRAA, we were directed by Mayor Michael Rama, in addition to our mandate to further enhance our billeting quarters,” said Esmeña.

“Now with acting Mayor Raymond Garcia who is also very serious heading towards that direction. In coordination with DepEd headed by Dr. Nimfa Bongo, we continued our civil works.”

Esmeña assured they’ve already established measures against flooding, including declogging at flood-prone schools, enhanced handwashing areas, improved pathways, and revitalized artesian wells.

Meanwhile, the school buildings used as sleeping quarters for the delegates have been renovated. Each athlete will receive a mosquito net, and regular misting will be done in all billeting schools.

“Our goal is to provide ultimate convenience amid the pressure athletes face in preparing and competing,” Esmeña said.

WiFi connectivity has been installed in each billeting quarter.

“This was part of our bid, along with repainting gyms and school buildings,” she added, thanking Cebu City Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia for his hands-on approach and regular meetings.

Meanwhile, Garcia confirmed the lease of 118 portalets. Previously, Garcia canceled an P18 million rental order for portalets and porta baths in May to review procurement.

Instead of renting 248 portalets, they used Cebu City’s 130 existing portalets and leased 118 more, saving money.

“As I was saying last time, originally to lease around 248 portalets, but upon my instruction for the inventory of how many portalets in Cebu has, we got several 130 portalets, we subtract it, and we are leasing 118 portalets,” said Garcia.

Esmeña noted that porta baths with showerheads were added to meet Palarong Pambansa committee requirements.

“We will maintain readiness and monitor billeting quarters until the event’s conclusion. We are fully prepared to welcome our guests,” Esmeña assured. /clorenciana

