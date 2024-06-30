Councilor proposes ordinance to curb disposable food container use, reduce waste in Cebu City

By: Niña Mae C. Oliverio - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | June 30,2024 - 10:13 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — To help protect the environment and reduce pollution in Cebu City, Councilor Jose Lorenzo Abellanosa has proposed an ordinance to regulate the use of disposable food containers.

Councilor Jose Lorenzo Abellanosa proposed the “ordinance regulating the distribution/use of disposable tableware and food containers” which was discussed in the Cebu City Council’s regular session on Wednesday, June 26.

Abellanosa emphasized that all food establishments in the city must follow this policy.

Abellanosa cited that according to the Waste Analysis and Characterization Study (WACS) by the Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CCENRO), Cebu City generates 314,527.32 tons of solid waste annually. Of this, 28.22 percent is non-compostable and non-recyclable residual waste, while 35.05 percent is recyclable.

Provisions

Section 4 of the proposed ordinance prohibits food establishments from providing disposable tableware and food containers for dine-in customers.

However, they may offer compostable straws, napkins, and toothpicks.

The section also bans giving out disposable tableware, toothpicks, stirrers, napkins, and condiment packets for takeout orders unless specifically requested by customers. These disposable items for takeout must be compostable, including cups, bowls, trays, clamshell containers, boxes, and cup sleeves.

The prohibitions do not apply to persons with disabilities (PWDs) if their condition requires disposable tableware and food containers.

Exemptions

Abellanosa clarified in Section 5 that food establishments experiencing economic hardship may be exempt from the ordinance. To request an exemption, they must apply to the CCENRO.

Economic hardship can include burdens such as significant operational impacts, business size, facility locations, and overall financial resources.

Violators will be fined:

P1,000 for the first offense

P3,000 for the second offense, plus revocation of the Environment Sustainability Action Plan Certificate of Compliance and a Cease and Desist Order by the Business Permit and Licensing Office (BPLO)

P5,000 for the third offense, plus revocation of the business permit and a closure order.

“The City Legal Office shall take appropriate action against violators upon the recommendation of the BPLO for non-compliance to the Closure Order,” Abellanosa said.

The proposal was sent to the Committee on Laws, Stylings and Ordinances, and the Committee on Environment and Natural Resources for review.

In Cebu City, City Ordinance No. 2343 already regulates the use of plastics. This ordinance bans plastic shopping bags on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Fridays (added in 2020). The aim is to gradually phase out single-use plastics in the city. /clorenciana

