Free admission: WinZir’s “Mano-a-Mano sa Sugbo” boxing event on July 20th

Cebu is up for a thrilling evening as Winzir, in collaboration with Prime Stag Sport, celebrates its second anniversary with its “Mano-a-Mano sa Sugbo” boxing event, offering FREE admission to interested enthusiasts on July 20, 2024, at 4 PM.

As WinZir marks this special milestone, they continue to show their dedication to supporting the sports community and the entire local sports scene. Over the past two years, WinZir has made remarkable strides in the online gaming industry, and this celebration is a testament to their commitment.

The “Mano-a-Mano sa Sugbo” promises an exhilarating showcase of talent, featuring some of the finest boxers from Cebu under Prime Stag Sports. This event will highlight Cebu’s rich boxing culture and bring the community together for a memorable night of high-stakes bouts.

The exciting line-up for the evening includes:

Kit Garces vs. Robert Paradero

Carlo Bacaro vs. Jose Roda

Micheal Adolfo vs. Vergilio Silvano

Johnver Espra vs. Franz Carl Muyso

Jhon Anthony Magos vs. Ronald Bulacan

Jimmybie Cais vs. Neel Jacamos

As WinZir marks this special milestone, they continue to show their dedication to supporting the sports community and the entire local sports scene. Over the past two years, WinZir has made remarkable strides in the online gaming industry, and this celebration is a testament to their commitment.



Expect an evening packed with thrilling matches, celebrities, and captivating performances by local stars. There will be plenty of activities and exciting prize giveaways throughout the night, ensuring a fun and engaging experience for everyone.

Don’t miss out on this incredible event! Mark your calendars, gather your friends and family, and head over to the Sky Hall at SM Seaside on July 20th at 4 PM.

ADVERTORIAL

RELATED STORIES:

Cebu Football Club’s the Gentle Giants Receives Continued Support from WinZir

WinZir Celebrates 1st Year Anniversary with Grand Prize Winner of Toyota Fortuner