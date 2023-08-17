WinZir Celebrates 1st Year Anniversary with Grand Prize Winner of Toyota Fortuner

WinZir, the Philippines’ premier online gaming platform, is thrilled to announce the exciting victory of Raphael Zyron Belleza on its first year anniversary. The coveted prize – a brand-new Toyota Fortuner – was won by the 21-year-old resident of Valenzuela City.

WinZir’s commitment to delivering thrilling gaming experiences combined with substantial rewards has fostered an enthusiastic and dedicated gaming community. The anniversary celebration highlighted WinZir’s appreciation for its players and set the stage for an even more exhilarating year ahead.

In an exclusive interview, Raphael vividly recalled the moment when the host of the live raffle, on July 29, rang him over the phone to deliver the good news.

“I was overwhelmed when I received the call, I almost couldn’t breathe.” Raphael said. He recounted how he immediately shared the incredible news with his father, who works as a private hire driver. Both father and son were excited by the news, as winning a brand-new car was beyond their expectations.

Raphael shared that he had never imagined having his own car at the age of 21. He had always believed that his first car would be something he acquired through his own earnings. However, fate had a different plan for him as he emerged as the grand prize winner of the Toyota Fortuner from WinZir.

“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Raphael Zyron Belleza for his remarkable victory. His story truly resonates with the spirit of our gaming community. This achievement embodies our dedication to creating engaging and rewarding experiences for all our players,” stated Marydel Jabonero, COO of WinZir.

The success of WinZir’s first year anniversary celebration underscores its commitment to providing an exceptional and enjoyable gaming environment. As a licensed online gaming platform, WinZir continues to prioritize fair play, excitement, and excellence in all its endeavors.

ADVERTORIAL

