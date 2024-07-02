Apple Rubin shines in national wood pushing tourneys in Dapitan

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Toledo City’s rising chess star Apple Rubin put on a promising performance in a twin major chess tournament that happened in Dapitan City, Zamboanga del Norte last week.

Rubin campaigned in the week-long twin tournaments, the 2024 National Age Group Chess Championships Grand Finals and the Mayor Frederick Seth Jalosjos FIDE Rated Open Rapid Chess Tournament, which wrapped up last Sunday.

Rubin shone the brightest in the Mayor Jalosjos tournament after emerging as the top U14 woodpusher. She placed 53rd overall among 150 plus woodpushers in the tournament which was topped by former Toledo Xignex Trojans player and FIDE Master (FM) David Elorta.

Besides that Rubin, who was a gold medalist in the Batang Pinoy National Games last year in Manila, grabbed three podium finishes in the recently concluded 2024 National Age Group Chess Championships Grand Finals in Dapitan City, Zamboanga del Norte.

Rubin shone in the 2024 National Age Group Chess Championships Grand Finals. She placed second in the girls U14 blitz category, and third place in both the standard and rapid categories.

Due to her impactful performance, Rubin earned a ticket to the 22nd ASEAN Age Group Chess Championships to be held in Vientiane, Laos later this year.

She will don the Philippines’ tri-colors in this upcoming international tournament, while also representing Toledo City.

“We are always proud of you, Apple! We know that your journey to the National Age Group Grandfinals was not easy. From battling illness to overcoming financial burdens, it is clear that God has great plans for you,” said Rubin’s mentor and Toledo City Sports Commission’s chess coordinator Jeah Gacang who is also the founder and co-owner of the Trojans.

“Additionally, you overcame the challenging registration process, initially believing that you would have to compete in the U16 category due to full slots at the time of registration. Your faith and determination at such a young age have led you to achieve these rare accomplishments.”

