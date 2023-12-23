Rubin sisters shine in Batang Pinoy Natl C’ships chess tilt

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Rubin sisters of Toledo City stamped class in the chess event of the recently concluded Batang Pinoy National Championships in Manila.

Apple and Dona Jane Rubin delivered three gold medals for Toledo City as the nationwide week-long multi-sports wrapped up on Friday, December 22, in Manila.

Apple Rubin topped the girls under-13 division, while she teamed up with her sister, Dona Jane, to clinch gold medals in the team event, making them the only gold medalists for Toledo’s slim delegation.

The Rubin sisters competed in chess held at the GSIS gymnasium in Pasay City for an entire week against some of the country’s best young woodpushers who represented their respective LGUs.

Apple Rubin ruled the under-13 girls blitz competition with 6.5 points. Jemaica Mendoza of Dasmarinas, Cavite finished second with 6.0 points for silver, while Franiel Angela Magpily earned the bronze medal with 6.0 points as well. They were ranked according to their accumulated tie-break points.

Dona Jane Rubin finished 22nd in the under-13 girls blitz with 4.5 points.

However, they emerged the top overall in the team event after finishing with 11 points as their total scores were accumulated after the tournament.

Dasmarinas’ Mendoza and Zhaoyu Capilitan placed second for the silver medal with 10.5 points, while Iloilo’s Iana Angela Sotaridona and Jennyfer Dionisio grabbed the bronze medal with 10.0 points.

Toledo sent 12 woodpushers mentored by none other than the esteemed Toledo-Xignex Trojans that is co-owned and co-managed by Gacang.

Besides that, Toledo City grabbed two bronze medals in the karatedo event of the Batang Pinoy and another bronze in the Philippine National Games (PNG) karatedo.

The Rubin sisters’ three-gold medal finish in Batang Pinoy was timely for Toledo City after its team, the Toledo-Xignex Trojans ruled the southern division and finished first-runners-up in the in the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) Wesley So Cup.

