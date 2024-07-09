7-Eleven Slurp, Bite, and Jam Music Fest: Last chance to redeem e-stamps on July 9, 2024

It’s the official last call to see 7-Eleven’s first-ever Slurp, Bite, and Jam Music Fest happening this July 11, 2024, at SM Seaside Concert Grounds, Cebu City. Catch the vibrant lineup featuring Juan Karlos, KZ Tandingan, TJ Monterde, and BGYO. Other talented artists such as Cebu band Wonggoys, DJ Phillip, and MC Tom Candy will also take center stage.

Each buy grants one (1) e-stamp where a total of three e-stamps will guarantee a General Admission Standing ticket and 10 e-stamps for a VIP Standing ticket. On the other hand, CLiQQ users or Rewards Card holders come with a special perk as they can conveniently receive two (2) e-stamps for every purchase. Not a member yet? Customers can still sign up now and speed up securing their desired ticket.

Tickets to this exclusive music fest can be secured through the purchase of a Large Slurpee and Big Bite Brown Hotdog combo for as low as P85. The promo runs until July 9, 2024 only so the more a customer slurps and bites, the better the chances of joining this epic event.

When submitting and monitoring the entries, simply create an account via http://www.711slurpbitejam.com. Promo joiners can redeem their e-stamps by uploading their receipts as proof of purchase. If one wishes to head straight to the event, General Admission tickets can also be secured on the website for only P711 until July 11. But, VIP tickets are available for the first 100 customers for the same price of P711. Payment must be made within 24 hours at any 7-Eleven store nationwide.

This musical night is especially brought about by the expansion of the OG beverage, Slurpee. In leveling up its brain-freezing chill, 7-Eleven is joining up with OPM icons to stage a thrilling good time—expertly blending delectable delights with exciting surprises.

Hurry now to a nearby 7-Eleven store and get snacking quick. Seize the opportunity of jamming with some of the hottest names in the OPM industry, made possible by Slurpee and Big Bite Hotdog.

ADVERTORIAL

