DepEd-Mandaue conducts conference for Palaro delegates

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Department of Education in Mandaue City (DepEd-Mandaue) conducted a conference for athletes and coaches who will participate in Palarong Pambansa 2024 to provide final instructions and address other concerns.

DepEd-Mandaue Superintendent Dr. Bianito Dagatan said that the conference was held to guide the student-athletes and coaches.

During the conference, Dagatan encouraged the athletes to enjoy, unleash their potential, stay resilient, focus on teamwork, and do their best to win gold medals, especially since the tally will emphasize the gold medals won.

“We are aiming for more golds, so we can contribute more and help Region 7 achieve a higher ranking,” said Dagatan.

Mandaue City is sending 104 student-athletes to compete in various events, including Sepak Takraw, basketball, swimming, futsal, boxing, wrestling, taekwondo, gymnastics, athletics, and table tennis.

They will be reporting to Don Vicente Rama Memorial National High School, the billeting quarters of Region 7, on Saturday, July 6.

Mandaue City is part of the Central Visayas delegation and will be competing with 16 other regions and elite players from the National Academy of Sports and Philippine Schools Overseas.

Alicia Harner, one of the Mandaue athletes who will compete in the wrestling contest, said she felt a little pressure since she is not only representing herself but also the division, the city, and the region.

However, Harner said she has been preparing herself and is ready for the competition.

Harner won a gold medal when she competed in the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) last April.

Meanwhile, DepEd-Mandaue Superintendent Dagatan said that the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex is also now ready to host the Arnis event of the Palaro.

The opening ceremony of Palaro is scheduled for July 9, while the competition proper will take place from July 11 to July 15.

