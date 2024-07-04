Palarong Pambansa 2024: P5,000 for each Mandaue athlete

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Around 100 athletes in Mandaue City will each receive P5,000 allowance from the city government.

City Councilor Malcolm Sanchez, chairman of the Committee on Education, said this was decided during the meeting of the local school board.

The budget was taken from the Special Education Fund.

Sanchez said that this would be in support for the athletes and help with their expenses.

“Atoang nakita nga with our athletes, Mayor Jonas is always looking up for the kaayuhan sa atoang athletes sa dakbayan sa Mandaue,” said Sanchez.

(We saw that with our athletes, Mayor Jonas is always looking up for the wellbeing of our athletes of the City of Mandaue.)

Sanchez said that coaches would also receive P5,000 allowance.

As of the moment, the allowance is already being processed and is expected to be given before the start of the Palarong Pambansa on July 9.

The city also provided P2,000 allowance to the athletes who competed during the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) last April.

The city councilor said that the allowance would be on top of the incentives for those who would win medals during the sports competition.

Based on the city ordinance, winning Mandaue athletes in national competitions would receive P15,000 for every gold medal, P10,000 for a silver medal and P7,000 for a bronze medal.

