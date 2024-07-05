Toledo City shooting: Two men attack ‘arrogant’ neighbor

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Two men, who were allegedly drunk, punched and shot a man after calling him arrogant in Sitio Buswang, Barangay Cambang-ug, Toledo City, Cebu on Thursday evening, July 4.

The victim was reportedly sitting by a riverside in the barangay when the assailants approached and attacked him.

The incident happened at around 8:00 p.m. on Thursday.

The victim of the Toledo City shooting was identified as 48-year-old Roy Abarquez Isidro, married and a resident of the barangay.

Meanwhile, the suspects were his neighbors: Johnny Largo, 30, and a certain Jaybe.

Police, in a report, revealed that Isidro was sitting at the riverside when two men suddenly appeared and attacked him.

According to the victim, the suspects seemed to be under the influence of alcohol at that time.

Jaybe reportedly told the victim, “You are so very arrogant,” before punching him in the face.

Then, Largo allegedly pulled out an unknown caliber of firearm and shot Isidro once, hitting him in the right leg.

After this, the two men immediately escaped and headed to an unknown direction.

The victim, on the other hand, was rushed to the Toledo City Hospital for medical treatment.

The Toledo City shooting incident was reported to authorities by a concerned citizen, according to the report.

As of this writing, law enforcers are conducting a hot-pursuit operation to apprehend the perpetrators of the shooting incident.

The two suspects will likely be facing a charge of frustrated murder, stated the report. Police are still clueless as to why the two men attacked the victim who was just sitting by a riverside.

Toledo City is approximately 46 kilometers west of Cebu City.

