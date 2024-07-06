cdn mobile

Kanlaon posts 13 volcanic earthquakes in 24 hours, says Phivolcs

By: Luisa Cabato - Inquirer.net | July 06,2024 - 02:52 PM

Kanlaon earthquakes

The Kanlaon Volcano looks calm in this aerial photo. | File photo

MANILA, Philippines — Mt. Kanlaon had 13 volcanic earthquakes during the last 24-hour monitoring of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), the state seismologist reported Saturday, July 6.

Phivolcs also said the volcano discharged 2,578 tons (2,338 metric tons) of sulfur dioxide on Friday, as it detected “moderate emission” of a 200-meter plume that drifted in a southwest and north direction.

Since Mt. Kanlaon is still under Alert Level 2, Phivolcs repeated its reminder that entry into the permanent danger zone and flying any aircraft close to the volcano remain prohibited.

The agency said Kanlaon Volcano’s threat of a sudden stream-driven or phreatic eruption remains.

